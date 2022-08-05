Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.96

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 6182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Get Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOAC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 45,464 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 50,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. 73.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.