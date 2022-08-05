BMO Capital Markets Cuts Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$9.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC downgraded Equinox Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$9.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.78.

EQX stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Christian Milau sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total transaction of C$35,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,673,489.25. In other news, Senior Officer Rhylin Pauline Arkinstall Bailie sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total transaction of C$50,928.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at C$73,864.41. Also, Director Christian Milau sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total value of C$35,263.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,673,489.25. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,847 shares of company stock valued at $284,862.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

