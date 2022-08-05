BMO Capital Markets Increases First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$10.25

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.59% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.29.
First Majestic Silver Stock Performance
TSE FR traded down C$0.19 on Friday, hitting C$10.19. 690,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,301. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.89. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$8.12 and a 12 month high of C$18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,396.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.25 per share, with a total value of C$61,875.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,402,500. In the last quarter, insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $366,715.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
See Also
