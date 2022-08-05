BMO Capital Markets Increases First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$10.25

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.29.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

TSE FR traded down C$0.19 on Friday, hitting C$10.19. 690,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,301. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.89. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$8.12 and a 12 month high of C$18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,396.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$198.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.5199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.25 per share, with a total value of C$61,875.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,402,500. In the last quarter, insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $366,715.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.