BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €68.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($70.10) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($74.23) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €64.30 ($66.29) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($76.29) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($64.95) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, set a €68.00 ($70.10) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday.

BNP Paribas Stock Up 2.3 %

EPA:BNP opened at €48.33 ($49.82) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($59.01) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($71.31). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €52.08.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

