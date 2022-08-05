Bob’s Repair 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $637,119.56 and $3.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bob's Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair.

Buying and Selling Bob's Repair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

