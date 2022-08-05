BonusCloud Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (BXC)

BonusCloud (BXC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $967,408.21 and approximately $27,903.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,195.83 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003643 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00131667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00065467 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,352,137,888 coins. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.