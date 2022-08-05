Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Lowered to $2,300.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,579.86.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG traded down $29.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,918.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,939.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,147.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 58.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking will post 98.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Booking by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

