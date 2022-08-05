Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $2,800.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,583.31.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $32.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,915.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,939.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,147.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 58.71% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 98.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

