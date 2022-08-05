Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.15 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 58.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $18.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,928.42. 4,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,652. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,939.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2,147.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,586.76.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

