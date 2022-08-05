Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Raymond James

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

BLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CSFB cut Boralex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Boralex to a hold rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Boralex from C$48.75 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.00.

Shares of BLX opened at C$48.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 156.35. Boralex has a one year low of C$30.04 and a one year high of C$48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.06.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$176.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.8798095 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.90%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

