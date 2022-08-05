BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 38,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,848. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,834,000 after acquiring an additional 369,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $393,159,000 after acquiring an additional 375,207 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,834,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,857,000 after acquiring an additional 32,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,494,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,641,000 after acquiring an additional 184,060 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

