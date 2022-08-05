BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a maintains rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.84. 34,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,848. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.