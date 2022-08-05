Boson Protocol (BOSON) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.74 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $32.53 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00223545 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004831 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.55 or 0.00516136 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,257,688 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol.

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.