BP p.l.c. (BP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3604 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

BP has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BP to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. BP has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in BP by 202.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BP from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BP from GBX 480 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.13) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on BP from GBX 455 ($5.58) to GBX 430 ($5.27) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.58.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Stories

