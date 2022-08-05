BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.08

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.08 and traded as high as $16.94. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 396,673 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust ( NYSE:BPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 40.17%. This is a positive change from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09.

Institutional Trading of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $395,000.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.