Brett L. Pharr Acquires 2,500 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.16 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.01. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $126.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

CASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pathward Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2,079.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

