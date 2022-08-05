Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 1,426 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

VOOV stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,375. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.86 and a 200 day moving average of $143.51. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.39 and a 12 month high of $155.00.

