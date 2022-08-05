Bridgeworth LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,756,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

