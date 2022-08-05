Bridgeworth LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.57. 352,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,560,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $172.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

