Bridgeworth LLC Has $459,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 5.5 %

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

FANG traded up $6.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.86. 48,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.17 and its 200 day moving average is $131.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.49. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $3.05 dividend. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.