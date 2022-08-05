Bridgeworth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.48. 30,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,521. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $44.83.

