Bridgeworth LLC Purchases 175,631 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 153.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,631 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $36,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,770. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

