Bridgeworth LLC Sells 149 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $2,380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in 3M by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,479,000 after buying an additional 220,070 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

3M Stock Performance

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,465 shares of company stock worth $5,956,664. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.36. The company had a trading volume of 115,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.60.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.