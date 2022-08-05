Bridgeworth LLC Sells 991 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 140,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,611,059. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

