BrightView (NYSE:BV) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 1787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.94 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 169,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,495.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in BrightView by 2,851.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after buying an additional 1,810,590 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BrightView by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BrightView by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BrightView by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 67,263 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

