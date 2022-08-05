BrightView (NYSE:BV) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 1787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.
The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.94 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.
In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 169,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,495.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81.
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
