Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Brink’s had a return on equity of 83.35% and a net margin of 3.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Brink’s updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-6.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.50-$6.00 EPS.

Brink’s Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.94. The company had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,001. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.29. Brink’s has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $80.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

BCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Simon Davis purchased 8,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.35 per share, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 39,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,342.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 25.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 51,221 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,717,000 after buying an additional 69,051 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 14.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

