Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Trading 12.5% Higher

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.55. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 93,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Bristow Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Bristow Group Stock Up 9.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.14 million, a P/E ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristow Group

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bristow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.

