British Smaller Companies VCT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:BSV)

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

British Smaller Companies VCT Price Performance

British Smaller Companies VCT stock opened at GBX 80 ($0.98) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.83. British Smaller Companies VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 85 ($1.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £149.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.44.

Get British Smaller Companies VCT alerts:

About British Smaller Companies VCT

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.