British Smaller Companies VCT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:BSV)

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
British Smaller Companies VCT Price Performance
British Smaller Companies VCT stock opened at GBX 80 ($0.98) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.83. British Smaller Companies VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 85 ($1.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £149.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.44.
About British Smaller Companies VCT
Featured Articles
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.