Brokerages Set Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Target Price at $241.43

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $241.43.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance
NASDAQ CASY opened at $206.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $216.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.