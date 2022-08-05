Brokers Offer Predictions for Paycom Software, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Paycom Software in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $360.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.12. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 in the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,181,000 after acquiring an additional 615,839 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,787,000 after acquiring an additional 356,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 456,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,059,000 after acquiring an additional 278,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $91,207,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

