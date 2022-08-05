Brokers Set Expectations for Advantest Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Advantest in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.23 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.00. The consensus estimate for Advantest’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advantest’s FY2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS.
Shares of OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $63.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.24. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $50.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10.
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.
