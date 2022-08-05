Brokers Set Expectations for Advantest Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Advantest in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.23 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.00. The consensus estimate for Advantest’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advantest’s FY2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Get Advantest alerts:

Advantest Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $63.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.24. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $50.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.