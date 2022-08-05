Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 242.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.6%.

NYSE:BIP opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $46.67 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

