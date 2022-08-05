Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Given “Buy” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their buy rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BIP) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$53.00 target price on the stock.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at C$52.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$55.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.57. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of C$46.71 and a 12 month high of C$85.62.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile
