Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Given “Buy” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their buy rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BIP) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$53.00 target price on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at C$52.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$55.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.57. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of C$46.71 and a 12 month high of C$85.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

