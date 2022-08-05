Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 162,162 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $230,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Etsy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,222,000 after buying an additional 428,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,716,000 after purchasing an additional 329,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,846,000 after purchasing an additional 577,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $223,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Piper Sandler began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy Price Performance

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,392 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.44. 61,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average of $110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

