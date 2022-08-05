Brown Advisory Inc. Has $159.06 Million Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,138,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,550 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $159,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in IAA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in IAA by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in IAA by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.32. 8,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,822. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.58.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 106.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on IAA shares. Guggenheim upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

