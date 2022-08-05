Brown Advisory Inc. Has $413.72 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 820,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,549 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $413,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in MSCI by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.25.

MSCI traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $491.22. 3,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $430.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.09. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

