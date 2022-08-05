Brown Advisory Inc. Has $523.23 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 84,561 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.15% of Cadence Design Systems worth $523,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,486,000 after acquiring an additional 49,969 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $749,576.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at $17,702,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at $24,356,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $749,576.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at $17,702,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,806 shares of company stock worth $64,821,403 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.30.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $184.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,675. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

