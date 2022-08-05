Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,459,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 158,094 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.86% of Ecolab worth $473,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 84.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.06. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.12.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

