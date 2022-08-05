Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 689,568 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,733,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,568 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 3.64% of Coupa Software worth $291,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COUP. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,922,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,732,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,683,000 after purchasing an additional 576,300 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,391,000 after purchasing an additional 565,995 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,833,000 after purchasing an additional 368,729 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COUP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.39.

Shares of COUP traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.70. 18,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,770. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $270.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,095 shares of company stock valued at $832,747 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

