Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 114,555 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,612,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,555 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.20% of Charles Schwab worth $303,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,213,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

