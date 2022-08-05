Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 303,380 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,687,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 303,380 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $577,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Bailey Value Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.92. 6,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.81.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $833,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $833,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,545 shares of company stock worth $31,474,227 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

