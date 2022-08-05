Brown Advisory Securities LLC Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,033 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after acquiring an additional 121,632 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $993,440,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.77. The company had a trading volume of 86,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.42. The stock has a market cap of $117.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

