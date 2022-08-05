Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 23.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $948,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 18.6% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,472. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

