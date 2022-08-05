Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ares Management accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $9,849,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 20,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,992.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,543,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,668,442. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 245,590 shares of company stock worth $2,085,553 in the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,298. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 156.41%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

