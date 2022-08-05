Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $646,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.35. 93,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.74. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

