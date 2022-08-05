Brown Advisory Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,750 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,335,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,870,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,736 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,025,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 556,889 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $3,341,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,490,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,956,000 after purchasing an additional 393,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.05. 25,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In related news, President Mathew Pendo purchased 18,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $731,352.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Mathew Pendo acquired 18,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,352.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at $86,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,881 shares of company stock valued at $215,195. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.