Brown Advisory Securities LLC Reduces Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.69. 256,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,208. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

