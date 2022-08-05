Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 2,121 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $194,836,000 after purchasing an additional 587,676 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after buying an additional 377,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,166,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $235,929,000 after acquiring an additional 312,205 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.58.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.21. 49,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,065. The company has a market cap of $126.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.23%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

