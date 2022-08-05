Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 2,487 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.9% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 93,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.71. The stock had a trading volume of 65,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,605. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

