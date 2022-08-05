Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 776 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,132. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $393.99 and a 200 day moving average of $420.18.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

